Court says UK’s nursing home COVID-19 policy was illegal

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A British court has ruled that the government’s decision to discharge untested patients from hospitals into nursing homes early in the coronavirus pandemic was illegal. Two High Court judges said Wednesday that the policy from March and April 2020 was unlawful because it failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic carriers of the virus. Around 20,000 people died with the virus in British nursing homes during the initial months of the country’s first outbreak. The ruling came in response to a lawsuit by two women whose fathers died in British nursing homes.