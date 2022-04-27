Dubai fire forces evacuation of luxury hotel; no injuries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A large fire has erupted at a luxury Dubai hotel, forcing guests and staff to leave and sending smoke over the United Arab Emirates’ tourism and trade hub. Fire engines and police cars were deployed at the five-star Swissôtel Al Murooj in downtown Dubai as people huddled outside. No injuries were reported. After emergency workers battled the blaze for around an hour, the fire appeared extinguished and damage to the hotel was not visible. A series of fires in tall buildings in skyscraper-studded Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding and other materials used in the country.