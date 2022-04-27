Emotional Biden says teachers helped him overcome stutter

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden congratulated the 2022 national teacher of the year by offering a deeply personal story saluting those teachers who helped him overcome a serious childhood stutter. Biden spoke during a ceremony Wednesday in the East Room of the White House. He says: “I wonder how I got here. I got here because of my parents and my teachers.” And “that idea is exemplified by the national teacher of the year.” The president and first lady Jill Biden, who continues to teach English at a community college in suburban Washington, cheered Ohio history teacher Kurt Russell, the 2022 national teacher of the year, and finalists for the award who gathered from each state.