EU proposes law to stop abusive lawsuits against journalists

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm wants to see the EU adopt a law to protect journalists and civil rights activists from lawsuits aimed at censoring them. The European Commission proposed safeguards to curb SLAPPS, or strategic lawsuits against public participation. The commission said the law proposed on Wednesday would allow courts to dismiss cases early in the proceedings and puts the burden of proof on the parties bringing lawsuits “to prove that the case is not manifestly unfounded.” The suing parties would bear all procedural costs, including the fees of defense lawyers, if a case is dismissed as abusive. Individuals targeted by SLAPPs would also be eligible for compensatory damages.