EU triggers rule-of-law budget mechanism against Hungary

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has launched proceedings that could ultimately lead to the partial suspension of support payments to Hungary for breaching the 27-nation bloc’s rule-of-law standards. The EU’s executive arm said Wednesday that it has given Hungary formal notification and the country has two months to provide explanations and propose remedies. The case marks the first use of a new mechanism allowing the EU to take action to protect its budget since the European Union’s highest court upheld the procedure in February. The commission says the main goal is reaching an agreement so the process can be stopped. If not, the commission would ultimately make proposals for EU members to consider.