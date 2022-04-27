Florida school shooting judge reverses; confusion follows

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz has reversed herself on a major decision, leaving lawyers on both sides confused. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday overturned her earlier decision to start jury selection anew because of a possible mistake she made. That led her to reverse her decision throwing out 243 potential jurors who said they could serve from June to September, the expected length of the trial. The first 40 of those jurors will now be brought back for a second round of questioning on Monday.