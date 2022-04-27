Mexico fires 2 officials in probe of young woman’s death

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say two prosecution officials have been fired over “omissions and errors” in the search for a missing woman found dead last week in northern Mexico. The attorney general of Nuevo Leon state did not describe what errors the two officials may have committed. But the hotel where the young woman’s body was found in a water holding tank had been searched several times before her body was found. The case of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar shocked Mexico, after a taxi driver took a photo of her standing on the side of a highway on the night she disappeared.