New gang fighting in Haiti kills 20, displaces thousands

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency says at 20 twenty people have been killed, nearly two dozen injured and thousands displaced by fighting among gangs in recent days. Officials said Wednesday that the fighting began Sunday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, north of the international airport. At least a dozen homes were burned down as thousands of people fled their communities, with some temporarily staying in the yard of a local mayor’s office. Officials say a family of eight was among those killed. Schools and businesses in the area remain closed as thousands of families with children have taken shelter in a park.