Poland arrests Russian and Belarusian for alleged spying

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Security authorities in Poland say a Russian man and a Belarusian man have been arrested for three months on allegations of spying for Russia’s special services. A spokesman for Poland’s state security bodies said Wednesday that material gathered by the country’s military intelligence agency formed the basis for the arrests. He said the men were gathering sensitive military information, including about Polish troops near Poland’s border with Belarus. They were arrested separately last week. Prosecutors in Warsaw are investigating. If convicted, the men face prison terms of up to 10 years. The arrests come as Poland is helping its neighbor Ukraine fight off an invasion by Russia, which is an ally of Belarus..