Police arrest man accused of Philadelphia subway rape

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police have arrested a man who is accused of at least two sexual assaults, including one reported Sunday aboard a subway train. Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Quintez Adams was taken into custody and had been taken to a hospital for evaluation. Court records did not contain information on an attorney who could speak on Adams’ behalf. The arrest comes about six months after a rape on a Philadelphia-area commuter train that occurred while other passengers were present. Transit officials responded then by increasing patrols and highlighting a campaign to remind riders of call buttons on trains.