Researchers: COVID-19, Israel-Gaza war fueled antisemitism

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli researchers say the coronavirus pandemic and the Israel-Gaza war fueled a spike in antisemitism around the world last year. Tel Aviv University’s antisemitism report released Wednesday found that the developments kept people home in 2020 “glued to their screens,” where conspiracy theories abounded. Then restrictions were loosened for some parts of 2021 and the numbers of antisemitic incidents rose in many countries, notably the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.