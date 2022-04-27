Sudan frees ex-officials in effort to end political impasse

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Lawyers say Sudanese authorities have released two outspoken former government officials from prison. It’s part of trust-building measures amid efforts to end the country’s political impasse. Sudan was plunged into turmoil after an October military coup upended its short-lived transition to democracy after three decades of repressive rule by former strongman Omar al-Bashir. Al-Bashir and his Islamist-backed government were removed in a popular uprising in April 2019. Khalid Omar, a former minster of Cabinet affairs, was released late Tuesday and Mohammed al-Faki Suliman, a former member of the ruling Sovereign Council, walked free from a prison in the capital of Khartoum on Wednesday.