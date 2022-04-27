UVa. renews ban against Unite the Right rally organizer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — University of Virginia police say an order banning an organizer of the 2017 Unite the Right rally from the school’s grounds has been renewed. The Daily Progress reports the department renewed a 2018 no-trespassing order against Jason Kessler issued after a clash with students at the university’s School of Law library. In the original order, police cited reports that Kessler threatened students based on protected characteristics and said he intentionally misled police about his torch march held at the university the night before the rally. The university said Tuesday that the new superseding notice was issued April 20 for the same reasons.