Virginia House Democrats vote to remove their leader

By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Democrats have voted to remove their caucus leader, months after an unsuccessful election cycle that saw the party lose full control of the state government. Lawmakers and staffers say the 48-member caucus voted by secret ballot to remove Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, who previously served as Virginia’s first female House speaker. No immediate vote was held on who would fill Filler-Corn’s role. Members refused to comment on their objections to Filler-Corn’s leadership. Filler-Corn represents part of Fairfax County and was first elected in 2010. She conceded the role and called leading the caucus the “honor of her life.”