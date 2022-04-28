4 dead after Philippine bridge collapses under heavy traffic

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say an old, quake-damaged bridge has collapsed under heavy vehicular traffic in a central Philippine town. The collapse killed at least four people, including an Austrian visitor, who were trapped in about a dozen vehicles that plummeted into the river. Police said Thursday that at least 23 others, including the wife of the Austrian man, were injured when the bridge gave way Wednesday afternoon in the coastal town of Loay in Bohol province. The regional police chief said an initial investigation showed the bridge gave in under the weight of several vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on it, including a delivery truck loaded with sand and gravel to be used in the ongoing construction of a nearby bridge.