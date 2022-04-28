Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student debt, a step that would help him fulfill a campaign promise and provide relief to borrowers who took out thousands of dollars in loans to finance their higher education. Speaking to reporters Thursday at the White House, Biden said, “I’m in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness. And I’ll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks.” However, he said the final figure would be lower than the $50,000 per person that some activists are pushing.