Explosions in northern Afghanistan kill at least 9, wound 13

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A spokesman for a Taliban-appointed police chief says two explosions within minutes of each other killed at least nine people and wounded 13 in a key northern city. The spokesman says the explosions targeted two separate vehicles in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, on Thursday. The source of the blasts was not immediately clear and the spokesman provided no further details. No one claimed responsibility for the attack. Residents in the area said members of the Shiite minority Hazara ethnic group appeared to be the target. The attacks are the latest in a series of deadly bombings to rattle Afghanistan.