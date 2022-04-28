Huawei’s Q1 sales down 14% as U.S. sanctions remain

By ZEN SOO

AP Technology Writer

SINGAPORE (AP) — Chinese telecoms equipment and smartphone maker Huawei has reported its sales fell 14% in the last quarter from a year earlier, as the company continued to pump money into research and development while grappling with U.S. sanctions. Huawei Technologies said its revenue was 131 billion yuan ($19.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 152.2 billion yuan a year earlier. Its net profit margin for the quarter was 4.3%, down from 11.1% in the same quarter of 2021. Huawei’s rotating chairman Ken Hu said the figures were “in line with forecasts.”