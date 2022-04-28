Kenya mediates Congo peace talks, but breakthrough elusive

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Kenyan authorities say that some Congolese armed groups participating in peace talks in Kenya have asked for more time before laying down their weapons, signaling the talks have not made a breakthrough. A statement from Kenya’s presidency said on Thursday that “a few” of more than 30 armed groups with representatives at the talks “requested to be given more time to appraise themselves with the set conditions but expressed willingness to join hands in building their country.” It said that many other groups at the talks accepted ongoing efforts by Congo’s government to demobilize former rebels and integrate them into the national army.