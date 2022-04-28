Met Gala returns: A guide to fashion’s big night

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Gala is back. The annual extravaganza with the most dazzling red carpet in the world of fashion returns Monday. The evening, a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will be hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Vogue’s Anna Wintour running the whole shebang as usual. The theme: “Gilded glamour,” which should bring out some dressy period-style gowns that would go well on HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” The sartorial theme stems from the spring fashion exhibit it celebrates: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the roots of American fashion.