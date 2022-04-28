NATO chief says Finland, Sweden could join quite quickly

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms should they decide to join the 30-nation military organization and could become members quite quickly. Stoltenberg’s remarks Thursday came as public support in Finland and Sweden for NATO membership mounts in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Media speculation in the two countries suggest the two might apply in mid-May. Stoltenberg gave no precise time frame. But he did say that the two could expect some protection should Russia try to intimidate them from the time their membership applications are made until they formally join.