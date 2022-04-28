Pakistan court asks intel agency to stop harassing TV anchor

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A court in Islamabad has asked Pakistan’s intelligence agency and the police to stop harassing a prominent TV anchor after his lawyer petitioned the court, saying his client’s fundamental rights are being violated by security officials. The chief justice at the Islamabad High Court issued the order on Thursday following journalist Arshad Sharif’s petition. The judge also summoned the police and the Federal Investigation Agency to appear before him on Friday to explain their position. Sharif’s talk show POWERPLAY airs Monday to Thursday on the ARY news channel, which has been critical of Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.