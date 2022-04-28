Skip to Content
Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Reed is back in the United States one day after the Marine veteran was swapped for a Russian drug trafficker in a prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow. That’s according to his mother, who tweeted the news early Thursday. Reed was swapped on Wednesday for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been serving a 20-year prison sentence. The 30-year-old Reed was arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven to a police station following a night of heavy drinking. He was sentenced to nine years in prison. The U.S. government has described him as unjustly detained and pressed for his release.

