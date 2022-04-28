Turkey rejects Greek accusations of illegal overflights

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has rejected accusations by Athens that its warplanes conducted unauthorized military flights over Greek islands and pointed the finger at Greece instead. Turkey insisted Thursday that it was Greece’s Air Force which carried out “provocative flights” near Turkey’s coast, repeatedly violating the airspace in southwest Turkey. The two NATO allies have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes that intensified with moves to explore potential undersea natural gas reserves. Greece summoned the Turkish ambassador on Wednesday over the alleged violation. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday he contacted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to report the airspace violations