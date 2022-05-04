Slovakia: Lawmakers refuse to lift ex-leader’s immunity

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament has refused to waive immunity rules and allow the detention of former Prime Minister Robert Fico. Only 74 of the 150 lawmakers in the National Council voted on Wednesday in favor of the prosecution request, two short of the majority needed. Fico and his former interior minister were charged last month with creating a criminal group. Prosecutors said they wanted to take Fico into custody to prevent him from influencing witnesses. He has denied any wrongdoing, saying the charges were politically motivated. Fico is currently a lawmaker for his leftist opposition Smer-Social Democracy party, giving him immunity from prosecution. Kalinak currently works as a lawyer and was detained.