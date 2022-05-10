LA plans to impose twice weekly landscape watering limit

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that the city will require residents and businesses to reduce outdoor landscape watering from three days a week to two as California’s drought deepens. The city’s limitation is expected to go into effect June 1 after it receives anticipated approval by the City Council. The restriction announced Tuesday for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers is less severe than a recent decision by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California requiring some customers it supplies to cut watering to once a week. Garcetti says Los Angeles can be less restrictive because of ongoing actions to reduce water use.