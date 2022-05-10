Man gets 15 months for inciting to riot in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who posted online to urge others to join massive crowds that were looting downtown businesses in the summer of 2020 has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Twenty-three-year-old James Massey learned his sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty in February to inciting and participating in a riot. He admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors that he posted multiple videos and messages on Facebook calling for people to travel to downtown Chicago to engage in property damage and looting. The Chicago Tribune reports Massey was later captured on surveillance video helping to loot and destroy four businesses, including a cellphone store and a marijuana dispensary.