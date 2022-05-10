Prize-winning ‘Netanyahus’ author says it’s also about Trump

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Joshua Cohen, who won the Pulitzer Prize this week for his novel “The Netanyahus,” says he had another famously divisive political family in mind when he wrote it. The novel recounts a funny anecdote about Benjamin Netanyahu’s family that unfolds more than a half-century before he became Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. But in an interview with the AP in Jerusalem, Cohen said it was written with Donald Trump in mind, as an exploration of identity politics, authoritarianism and politics as entertainment. Netanyahu emulated Trump’s style of rule, and both leaders left their countries deeply divided.