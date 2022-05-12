US Army identifies soldier who died after Alaska bear attack

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Army has identified Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant of Saint Augustine, Florida, as the soldier who died earlier this week after a bear attack in Anchorage. Plant had been at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage since July 2021. The Army says he was an infantryman from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment. The Army says the incident happened Tuesday in a a training area west of the Anchorage landfill. Plant was taken to a base hospital following the mauling where he was pronounced dead. Another soldier received what the Army described as minor injuries during the incident.