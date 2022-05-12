Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:19 PM

US Army identifies soldier who died after Alaska bear attack

KTVZ

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Army has identified Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant of Saint Augustine, Florida, as the soldier who died earlier this week after a bear attack in Anchorage. Plant had been at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage since July 2021. The Army says he was an infantryman from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment. The Army says the incident happened Tuesday in a a training area west of the Anchorage landfill. Plant was taken to a base hospital following the mauling where he was pronounced dead. Another soldier received what the Army described as minor injuries during the incident. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content