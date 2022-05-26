A good man: Exhibits honor ‘Peanuts’ creator Schulz on 100th

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and PATRICK ORSAGOS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New exhibits at museums in Ohio and California are celebrating the upcoming centenary of the birth of Charles “Sparky” Schulz, the man who created the comic strip Peanuts. Lucy Shelton Caswell is founding curator of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. She calls Schulz a genius who liked to make people laugh. Benjamin Clark is curator of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California. He says Schulz stripped cartoons to their basic elements without losing any of their expressiveness. At its height Peanuts ran in more than 2,600 newspapers worldwide.