Death toll in Mexico migrant bus crash rises to 7

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say the death toll in a bus crash in northern Mexico has risen to seven. All of the dead and the 24 injured were migrants. Immigration authorities said Thursday one of the dead was a pregnant woman, and two of those injured were minors. No nationalities were immediately available for the dead, but of those that survived, 11 were from El Salvador, seven were from Honduras and four from Cuba. Also injured was one Panamanian and one Mexican citizen. The bus plunged through a guardrail and down an embankment in the northern state of San Luis Potosi on Wednesday.