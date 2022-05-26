K-pop sensation BTS to launch new show on Apple Music 1

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — BTS will reveal their gradual journey to becoming K-pop superstars through a new Apple Music weekly limited series. The streaming service announced Thursday that BTS will launch their new show “BTS Radio: Past & Present” on Apple Music 1. The three-episode limited series will air weekly, leading up to the release of the band’s new album “Proof,” which releases on June 10. The inaugural episode will air May 28 at 6 am PDT. The Grammy Award-nominated band will take listeners on their quest to stardom while sharing stories and songs that helped shaped them.