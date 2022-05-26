Violent protest in Greece over planned campus police force

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Riot police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki have fired tear gas to disperse crowds attacking them with gasoline bombs and stones during a protest against government plans to introduce policing on university campuses. About 5,000 members of left-wing and anarchist groups took part in a march through the city center Thursday night, with some smashing shop windows and setting rubbish bins on fire. At least eight people were detained. No injuries were reported. The protesters are angry at government plans to introduce a new police body to guard university campuses, which lack effective private security and have suffered from political violence as well as petty crime.