2 Republicans exhaust appeals, won’t be on Michigan ballot

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Two candidates for Michigan governor have lost their final appeals and will remain off the ballot in the Republican primary. The state Supreme Court was the last stop for Perry Johnson and Michael Markey. They were doomed by forged signatures on their petitions, apparently created by paid circulators without knowledge of the candidates. After state officials scratched those signatures, the candidates didn’t have enough valid ones to reach the threshold of 15,000. Detroit’s former police chief, James Craig, is in the same category. But the Supreme Court told him to take his appeal first to the Michigan appeals court. Craig, too, is likely to remain off the ballot.