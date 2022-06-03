Rainbow Flap: Biden Pride tweet draws objection from Kuwait

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Embassy tweet of a rainbow-flag-festooned message by President Joe Biden in support of Pride Month has drawn a diplomatic protest from Kuwait. It also sparked a rare Twitter fight Friday between the two closely allied nations. The flap began after the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait posted a tweet that showed a rainbow flag and called Biden a champion of LGBTQ rights. Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry late Thursday summoned acting embassy charge d’affaires James Holtsnider to condemn the U.S. tweet. Human Rights Watch says sex between men is a crime in Kuwait, punishable by up to seven years in prison. The State Department said Friday, “The United States proudly advances efforts around the globe to protect all individuals.”