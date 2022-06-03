Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:53 PM

Rainbow Flap: Biden Pride tweet draws objection from Kuwait

KTVZ

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Embassy tweet of a rainbow-flag-festooned message by President Joe Biden in support of Pride Month has drawn a diplomatic protest from Kuwait. It also sparked a rare Twitter fight Friday between the two closely allied nations. The flap began after the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait posted a tweet that showed a rainbow flag and called Biden a champion of LGBTQ rights. Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry late Thursday summoned acting embassy charge d’affaires James Holtsnider to condemn the U.S. tweet. Human Rights Watch says sex between men is a crime in Kuwait, punishable by up to seven years in prison. The State Department said Friday, “The United States proudly advances efforts around the globe to protect all individuals.”

AP National News

Associated Press

