Russia puts more strength behind ‘creeping’ Ukraine advance

By JOHN LEICESTER, INNA VARENYTSIA and ANDREA ROSA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Reinforced Russian troops backed by airstrikes are pummeling a portion of eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said on Saturday that Russia’s forces blew up bridges and shelled apartment buildings while fighting to capture two cities that would put a contested province under Moscow’s control. A regional governor says Russian and Ukrainian forces battled street-by-street in Sievierodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk. The cities are the last major areas of Luhansk province still held by Ukraine and central to the Kremlin’s reduced wartime goal of seizing the entire Donbas region. Moscow-backed separatists have established self-proclaimed republics there. British officials said Russia is devoting significant troop strength and firepower to a “creeping advance” in the region.