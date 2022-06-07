Bill Cosby’s civil trial accuser says he molested her at 16

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Judy Huth recalled being distraught while describing an allegation that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her near a game room at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. While shedding tears, Huth testified in a civil trial of Cosby on Tuesday that he molested her when she was 16. She claims Cosby tried to put his hand down her tight pants, exposed himself before he forced Huth to touch him sexually on a bed in a “blue room,” which she says was adjacent to the game room. She says Cosby said Cosby forced her to perform a sex act in the bedroom. Cosby has denied the allegations by Huth.