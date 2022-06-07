‘Will we do our duty?’ Cheney lays her legacy on the line

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the House members in the spotlight during Thursday’s hearing on the U.S. Capitol insurrection is Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney. The daughter of a former vice president, Cheney is vice chair and one of only two Republicans on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. That day, supporters of Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The hearing could be a pivotal moment in Cheney’s political legacy — gaining her the respect of detractors or possibly costing Cheney her job. In a recent speech, she said that at such moments everyone must ask themselves, “will we do our duty?”