Belgian king starts Congo visit, gives award to WWII veteran

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE

Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Belgium’s King Philippe has given an award to the last known surviving Congolese veteran of World War II. The Belgian king and queen are making a six-day visit to the former colony amid ongoing efforts to atone for colonial abuses. After the event on Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial in Kinshasa, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde toured the National Museum. The king is expected to address Congo’s parliament later in the day and he also will meet with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi. Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said the leaders are also expected to talk about Belgium returning works of art plundered during colonial rule.