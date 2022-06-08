Brazil police questioning suspect in Amazon disappearances

By DIANE JEANTET and FABIANO MAISONNAVE

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police say they are questioning a suspect in the disappearance of a British journalist and an Indigenous affairs official who went missing in a remote part of the Amazon rainforest more than three days ago. Amazonas state civil police identified the suspect as Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, also known as “Pelado.” The agency said Wednesday he was arrested for carrying a firearm without a permit, which is common practice in the region. It didn’t clarify why he’s considered a suspect. Police say nobody has been arrested in connection with the disappearances.