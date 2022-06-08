Fox News aside, blanket TV coverage set for Jan. 6 hearing

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television viewers will find nearly blanket prime-time coverage of a Congressional hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. That’s with the exception of Fox News Channel. The top-rated cable channel said it will cover the first in a series of House Select Committee public hearings as “news warrants.” Other corporate siblings will carry the hearing. In contrast, major broadcast networks ABC, NBC and CBS will cover the 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern hearing as it unfolds. So will cable news channels CNN and MSNBC. The hearing will reconstruct then-President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election based on false claims of voter fraud and the orchestrated effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.