Happy together: Orphaned turtles and kids who set them free

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — The circle of life was on vivid display Wednesday at the Jersey Shore in a way that even the youngest children could understand. Seventeen young turtles that had been raised from eggs retrieved from the smashed bodies of their mothers on roads were released back into the wild by a class of kindergartners in Stone Harbor. It was part of a program that has saved thousands of turtles and returned them to the wild over the past 25 years. The turtles were raised from the eggs of their dead mothers or themselves rescued from roads, storm drains or other dangerous places over the years.