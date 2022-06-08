Irish leader sees no UK will to end Brexit trade standoff

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ireland’s prime minister says Britain appears to have no political will to resolve its festering trade dispute with the European Union. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he thinks the British government’s attitude could imperil the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland. The British government is expected to publish a draft law in the coming days to remove checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. Unilaterally ending the checks would represent a breach of the legally binding Brexit treaty. Martin told EU lawmakers on Wednesday that instead of the British government trying to help fix things, “we have actually seen efforts to block agreements and introduce new problems.”