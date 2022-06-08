Jan. 6 committee’s members are on diverging political paths

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nine members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection find themselves on diverging political paths as each prepares for a defining moment in their careers as the series of public hearings begins. The panel came together last summer from various political backgrounds united in a mission to provide the most comprehensive report of the attack and former President Donald Trump’s role in it. But some committee members have decided to leave Congress after this year. A few are eyeing leadership posts. And one lawmaker is even pondering a 2024 presidential run.