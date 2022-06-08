Lagos ex-governor wins Nigerian ruling party’s nomination

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A former governor of Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, has been nominated to be the ruling party’s presidential candidate in next year’s presidential election. Bola Tinubu, widely referred to as the “godfather” of Lagos because of his influence in the southwestern state which he governed from 1999 to 2007, polled a majority of the votes on Wednesday at the convention of the All Progressives Congress party. More than 2,300 delegates voted in the convention held in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The presidential election in February 2023 may be a two-horse race between Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, who again clinched the nomination of the Peoples Democratic Party.