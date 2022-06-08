Skip to Content
New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations

By ANDREW DeMILLO
Three Texas families with transgender children are suing the state over its investigations into them over gender-confirming treatment the youths have received. The lawsuit filed Wednesday is the latest challenge over the state looking into such treatments as child abuse. The lawsuit also asks a Texas judge to block similar investigations against other members of an LGBTQ advocacy group. The lawsuit comes a little over a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate such treatments while ruling in favor of one family being investigated.

