New York woman finds lost dachshund — in Hilary Swank’s lap

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York woman searching for her lost dog got a surprise when it was found by Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank. While filming a movie in Albany, the actor reunited a lost pooch with distraught owner Chelsea Blackwell. She was searching for her missing dachshund, Blue, on Monday when she came upon a film crew. She began asking if anyone had seen her dog. The crew told her one of the stars had found her dog. Soon, a car pulled up and there was the missing the dog happily sitting on Swank’s lap. Swank has a history of adopting dogs.