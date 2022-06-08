Newsom wins California primary, is big favorite in November

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a little-known Republican state senator in the November general election. Newsom overwhelmed the field in Tuesday’s primary, winning about 59% of the votes. Runner-up Brian Dahle got about 15%. Newsom is the overwhelming favorite to win a second term in November just one year after surviving a recall election. He will run on a progressive agenda that includes stricter gun laws and enhanced abortion services. Dahle, a farmer, says Newsom is out of touch with the struggles of regular Californians. He wants to suspend the state’s gas tax to give drivers a break at the pump, where a gallon of gas is now a record $6.37.