North Korea opens major party meeting amid nuke test signs

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key political conference where he’s expected to review major state affairs, including a fight against COVID-19, and possibly address external relations with Washington and Seoul amid revived nuclear brinkmanship. North Korea’s state media said Thursday Kim presided over a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee that began Wednesday in the country’s capital, Pyongyang, and may last for several days. The meeting comes amid signs that North Korea is pressing ahead with preparations for its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years, which would further escalate a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that has included multiple tests involving ICBMs.