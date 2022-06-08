Primary sends mixed signals in heavily Democratic California

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is a Democratic fortress, but Tuesday’s primary election may have revealed some cracks. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top-tier Democrats emerged safely from contested statewide races in which they’ll be strongly favored this fall. The Legislature appears likely to stay firmly in Democratic control. But the ouster of San Francisco’s top prosecutor in a recall could foreshadow problems for Los Angeles’ progressive district attorney. The strong performance of billionaire Republican-turned-Democrat Rick Caruso in the LA mayor’s race points to fallout from crime and homelessness that could influence other races. And a string of closely matched U.S. House contests anchored in Orange County and the Central Valley will figure in control of Congress.